Xbox Announces Exciting New Features and Improvements in September Console Update

Xbox has recently unveiled a range of exciting new features and improvements that will be introduced in the September console update. These additions include the ability to stream gameplay directly to Discord friends, an enhanced Voice Reporting system, and greater control over Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

One of the standout features of the update is the integration between Xbox and Discord, which allows players to easily stream their gameplay to their Discord friends. By linking their Discord account and selecting the “Stream your game” option, users can share their gaming experiences with their friends in real-time.

Additionally, the new Voice Reporting system aims to create a safer community for all Xbox players. This system enables players to record up to 60-second clips of in-game voice incidents that violate the Xbox Community Standards. These clips can then be submitted to the Xbox Safety Team for review.

Furthermore, the update introduces greater control over VRR on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Users will now have the option to enable VRR “Always On,” “Gaming Only,” or turn it “Off.” This feature ensures a smooth and artifact-free gaming experience by dynamically adjusting the refresh rate of the TV or monitor based on the frame rate of the content being viewed.

In addition to these features, the September console update brings various convenience enhancements. The new Rewards tab allows for easier access to Rewards, and users can now view and redeem their Rewards more conveniently. Furthermore, players can now send an invitation to join a friend’s gaming session, providing them with the ability to check if there’s room before joining.

The update also includes improvements to the Microsoft Store on Xbox. Users will receive notifications when their wish list games become available for pre-order or enter Game Pass, making it easier to keep track of game releases. Pairing new accessories to the Xbox console is now simplified, eliminating the need to physically press the console’s Pair button.

Finally, the Xbox app on PC has received numerous updates, including faster performance, new features, and improvements to the game details page and installation queue. The app now offers a collapsible Play Later list and a consolidated settings menu for better manageability.

With these exciting new features and improvements, Xbox continues to enhance the gaming experience for its users. The September console update brings greater connectivity, convenience, and safety to the Xbox community.

Sources:

– Xbox Wire blog