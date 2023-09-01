New Game Releases in September: A Diverse Selection for Gamers

Fall days are nearly upon us, and with that comes a whole calendar month of exciting new game releases to check out. While there is one highly anticipated big spacey game that’s grabbing everyone’s attention, September offers a range of options for gamers of all tastes.

One game to look out for is “Evil West,” which promises old-fashioned vampire-punching fun. Additionally, there are several other notable releases coming in September.

“Chants of Sennaar” is a puzzle adventure game with striking visuals, reminiscent of the popular game “Journey.” It takes inspiration from the biblical myth of Babel, incorporating a heavy emphasis on language into its gameplay.

“Rune Factory 3 Special” is a remake of the 2009 Nintendo DS RPG. With overhauled visuals and a new “Hell” difficulty mode, this game offers a return to a beloved classic.

The highly anticipated “Starfield” from Bethesda is set to take players on a cosmic adventure, marking the studio’s first new IP since “The Elder Scrolls” series. With its immense size, experiencing everything “Starfield” has to offer is sure to be a time-consuming endeavor.

“Baldur’s Gate 3” makes its way to the PS5, following its success on PC. This game features branching narratives and interconnected situations that demand replayability, making it a must-play for fans of the RPG genre.

For fans of the “Final Fantasy” series, “Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis” retells the story of the original game and its spin-offs in a chibi-style format. Exclusive to Android and iOS, this installment brings back beloved characters and episodic scenarios.

Other notable releases include “Fae Farm,” a cooperative farm sim with magical elements, “NBA 2K24” with its popular MyCareer mode returning, “Eternights,” a unique blend of action-adventure and dating sim, and “Super Bomberman R 2,” offering both a story mode and multiplayer mayhem.

These are just a few highlights from the extensive list of game releases coming in September. It’s an exciting month for gamers, with options ranging from RPGs to puzzle adventures and everything in between. So get ready to dive into new worlds and embark on thrilling adventures!

