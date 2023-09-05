Xbox Game Pass Announces Exciting Titles for September

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a treat this September. In a recent blog post, Microsoft announced a lineup of highly anticipated games that will be available on the subscription service in the coming weeks.

One of the standout titles is Starfield, a spacefarer role-playing game set in a NASA-punk universe. Described as “the weirdest big new game experience” by Kotaku, Starfield has already been released in Early Access but will officially launch on Game Pass on September 5.

Another exciting addition is Lies of P, a gothic and grounded soulslike game developed by Neowiz Games. Set in the Belle Epoque era, Lies of P offers a unique twist on the story of Pinocchio. Players will take on the role of Pinocchio as they use various weapons to dismantle terrorizing robots and uncover the truth behind the mechanized revolution. Lies of P will be available on Game Pass on its launch day, September 19.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Game Pass subscribers can also look forward to playing other titles such as neon 3D platformer Solar Ash and a selection of games already available. These include popular titles like Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, Call of the Wild: The Angler, and Humankind.

With such a diverse lineup of games, there’s something for everyone on Xbox Game Pass this September. Whether you’re drawn to the mysteries of space in Starfield or the dark elegance of Lies of P, there’s no shortage of gaming experiences to enjoy.

