Workshop Offers Strategies for Parenting in the Digital Age

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 5, 2023
The William S. Hart Union High School District is hosting a workshop called “Parenting in the Digital Age” for parents with children of all ages. This workshop aims to provide useful strategies for families who want to establish a better balance between life and technology. The event will be held on Monday, September 25th at 6 p.m. in the William S. Hart High School Auditorium in Newhall, California.

The workshop will be led by Tom Kersting, a well-known therapist, school counselor, and author of “Disconnected: How to Reconnect Our Digitally Distracted Kids and Raising Healthy Teenagers.” Kersting’s book explores the impact of the device-dependent world our children live in and how it affects their mental and emotional well-being. According to research, the average 13-year-old spends eight hours per day, seven days a week, engaging with screens.

Excessive screen time has been linked to various issues, including chronic anxiety, attention deficit, depression, social skill deficits, academic challenges, and strained family relationships. Kersting’s workshop will delve into these topics and provide parents with strategies for managing their children’s screen time.

The event will include a presentation by Kersting, followed by a question-and-answer session. Parents from all across the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to attend this free workshop and gain valuable insights into appropriate digital parenting.

This workshop is a great opportunity for parents to learn how to create a healthier balance between their children’s digital lives and their overall well-being. By attending, parents can gain valuable strategies and insights that can benefit their families in the digital age.

