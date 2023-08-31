Sennheiser’s Ambeo Soundbar Mini: A More Affordable Option

Sennheiser has introduced the Ambeo Soundbar Mini as a more affordable alternative to its previous models. Priced at $799, the Soundbar Mini offers many of the core features found in Sennheiser’s original soundbars, such as support for 3D surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as streaming options like Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Chromecast built-in, and AirPlay 2.

However, the Soundbar Mini has been scaled back compared to its predecessors. It is smaller in size, measuring 70 x 10 x 6.5cm, and features fewer drivers. Instead of upwards-firing drivers for bouncing audio off the ceiling, the Soundbar Mini relies on virtualization technology for its height channels.

The physical connectivity options have also been limited. The Soundbar Mini only offers a single HDMI eARC port for connecting to a TV, with no optical or aux inputs or HDMI passthrough. This means that the soundbar will occupy an HDMI port on the TV without providing additional ports in return, and it relies on the TV’s capabilities to pass through or output certain formats.

Despite these compromises, Sennheiser claims that the Soundbar Mini is capable of virtualizing 7.1.4 channels of audio. However, it remains to be seen how well it can deliver surround sound from a single location.

The Soundbar Mini supports various wireless audio streaming options, including Tidal Connect, and features built-in Alexa for voice commands. It also includes microphone-based room calibration, night mode, and voice enhancement audio options.

The Ambeo Soundbar Mini will be available for purchase on September 1st. Keep an eye out for our full review, coming soon.

