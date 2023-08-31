Sennheiser Introduces Ambeo Soundbar Mini

Sennheiser has unveiled its latest addition to the Ambeo soundbar lineup with the Ambeo Soundbar Mini. This new model aims to compete with popular options like Sonos Beam, offering immersive audio technology in a smaller package.

The Ambeo Soundbar Mini comes at a price of $800, making it the most affordable Ambeo model yet. It is also less than half the size of its predecessor, the Ambeo Soundbar Plus. Despite its compact design, the Mini still delivers powerful sound with 250 watts of amplification power, four full-range drivers, and two four-inch subwoofers. Sennheiser claims that this combination provides sharp fidelity, impactful bass, and crystal-clear presence.

The standout feature of the Ambeo Soundbar Mini is Sennheiser’s immersive Ambeo technology. This 3D audio system utilizes four microphones on the speaker to calibrate the soundbar specifically for your space. By taking into account the room size, reflective surfaces, and textures, the soundbar optimizes its 7.1.4 surround sound virtualization for the best performance. It also supports popular audio formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X MPEG-H, and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio.

In terms of connectivity, the Mini offers multiple options. It can be connected to your TV or display through a single HDMI 2.1 (eARC) port. Additionally, it is equipped with WiFi and Bluetooth, allowing for streaming from platforms like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. The Ambeo OS on the speaker provides quick access to audio through Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect.

The built-in microphones on the Ambeo Soundbar Mini also enable voice commands via Alexa. However, for Google Assistant or Siri functionality, Chromecast or AirPlay is required.

It is worth noting that expanding the Ambeo setup beyond the Mini is limited to adding an Ambeo Sub, as the soundbar does not support subwoofers from other companies or wireless rear satellite speakers. This sets it apart from competitors like the Sonos Beam, which offers compatibility with additional speakers for a complete surround sound experience.

The Ambeo Soundbar Mini will be available on September 1st.

