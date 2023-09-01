The Senate Finance Committee Requests Input on Possible Future Legislation for Digital Assets

The Senate Finance Committee has reached out to the Digital Asset Community, inviting public comments on various topics related to potential future legislation. The committee has posed a series of questions on nine general areas, including marking-to-market for traders and dealers, trading safe harbor, treatment of loans of digital assets, wash sales, constructive sales, timing and source of income earned from staking and mining, nonfunctional currency, FATCA and FBAR reporting, and valuation and substantiation.

One particular area of interest is the marking-to-market treatment for traders and dealers. Currently, dealers in securities are required to mark-to-market any securities they hold. On the other hand, traders in actively traded commodities and securities have the option to elect mark-to-market treatment. Mark-to-market treatment involves treating all securities as if they were sold at fair market value at the end of the taxable year. The gains and losses derived from mark-to-market treatment are treated as ordinary gains and losses.

Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand have reintroduced the Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act (RFIA), which would treat digital assets as commodities. This would allow dealers and traders in actively traded digital assets to elect mark-to-market treatment.

The Senate Finance Committee seeks input on whether traders of digital assets should be permitted to mark to market and why. The elective nature of mark-to-market treatment would be beneficial for traders as it would generate ordinary losses that can offset ordinary income. However, traders who elect this treatment would have to accelerate their income and would not benefit from long-term capital gains rates. Additionally, there may be increased valuation disputes with the IRS if thinly traded digital assets are subject to mark-to-market treatment.

Dealers in digital assets have the option to elect mark-to-market treatment under current law. This treatment is particularly advantageous for dealers who hedge their inventory with offsetting positions. By electing mark-to-market treatment, dealers can avoid timing and character mismatches in reporting gains and losses. However, similar to traders, dealers who elect this treatment would face the acceleration of gains without the benefit of long-term capital gains rates. The Senate Finance Committee asks whether dealers of digital assets should be permitted or required to mark to market, and whether the answer should depend on the type of digital asset.

Another topic of interest is the trading safe harbor for non-U.S. persons engaged in a trade or business within the United States. Under current law, non-U.S. persons trading in stocks or securities for their own account, or in commodities of a kind customarily dealt in on an organized commodity exchange, are not subject to U.S. federal taxation on a net income basis. Senators Lummis and Gillibrand propose amending the law to include an analogous safe harbor for trading in digital assets.

The Senate Finance Committee seeks input on whether the policies behind the trading safe harbor should apply to digital assets, and if so, under which section of the Internal Revenue Code. Additionally, the committee inquires about the interpretation of terms such as “an organized commodity exchange” and “transactions of a kind customarily consummated” in the context of different digital asset exchanges.

The deadline for public comments on these and other areas of interest is September 8, 2023. The committee is actively seeking input from the Digital Asset Community to inform potential future legislation.

Sources:

– Senate Finance Committee Open Letter to the Digital Asset Community

– Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act (RFIA) reintroduction

Definitions:

– Marking-to-market: A method of valuing assets or liabilities at their current market price.

– Digital assets: Assets that exist in electronic form and include cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, and other assets utilizing distributed ledger technology.

– Trading safe harbor: A provision in tax law that exempts certain activities from taxation to encourage foreign investment in U.S. investment assets.

– Thinly traded: Describes assets with limited trading volume or liquidity.