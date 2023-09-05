Additional Funding Allocated for Illinois Schools and Libraries to Improve Broadband Infrastructure

A total of $6,279,820 in additional funding will be allocated to schools and libraries in Illinois through the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Emergency Connectivity Fund. The announcement was made by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.

Minooka School District 201 is one of the beneficiaries of this funding, receiving $7,200 to support their broadband infrastructure. The investment aims to address the pressing need for internet access, particularly in remote learning environments.

According to Senator Duckworth, this federal investment will have a significant impact on dozens of schools and libraries across Illinois, improving their broadband infrastructure. As internet access plays a crucial role in helping students succeed in school and enhancing overall quality of life, this funding will contribute towards bridging the digital divide.

The FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund is a program with a budget of $7.1 billion, funded by the American Rescue Plan. Its primary objective is to assist schools and libraries in providing support for remote learning initiatives.

Senator Duckworth, along with Senator Durbin, emphasizes the importance of advocating for improved infrastructure not only in Illinois but also across the nation. The digital divide continues to be a challenge, particularly for working families who rely on reliable internet access for various aspects of their lives.

This additional funding will facilitate the improvement of broadband infrastructure in schools and libraries, ensuring that students have the necessary resources to succeed in their education. It is a step towards creating a more equitable learning environment and enabling individuals to thrive in the digital age.

Definitions:

– FCC: Federal Communications Commission

– Emergency Connectivity Fund: A $7.1 billion program established to provide support to schools and libraries in enhancing their connectivity infrastructure for remote learning initiatives.

