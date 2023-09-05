Urbanista Malibu: The World’s First Solar Charging Wireless Speaker

Urbanista, a Swedish lifestyle audio brand, has revealed its latest innovation, the Urbanista Malibu. This Bluetooth speaker is designed to charge itself using its built-in solar cell, making it a self-charging wireless speaker that can play music day and night.

The key feature of the Urbanista Malibu is its unlimited charge, thanks to the integrated solar cell technology named Powerfoyle. This solar cell technology allows the speaker to power itself whenever it is exposed to indoor or outdoor light. Whether there is sunlight or artificial light, the Malibu can harness the energy and keep itself charged, eliminating the need for manual charging.

One of the remarkable aspects of the Malibu is its durability. Constructed from recycled plastic and fabric, this Bluetooth speaker is built to withstand various environmental conditions, including water, sand, dust, and dirt. This rugged build ensures that users can enjoy their music wherever they go, without worrying about damaging the speaker.

Urbanista has partnered with Exeger to incorporate their Powerfoyle technology into the Malibu. According to Exeger, this self-powered device can harvest all forms of light and convert it into energy. By integrating this technology with the wireless speaker, Urbanista ensures that the Malibu never runs out of charge.

In addition to its self-charging capabilities, the Urbanista Malibu also offers customization options through its dedicated app. Users can adjust the sound quality to their preferences and monitor the live light-charging and historical data of their speaker. Furthermore, the Malibu can connect to two devices simultaneously, thanks to its Stereo Link function.

The Urbanista Malibu comes in two classic colors, Desert Gray and Midnight Black. Its semi-circular shape makes it ergonomic and easy to hold in hand. Urbanista also provides a lanyard for convenient carrying, allowing users to wrap it around their wrists.

Scheduled for release in late September 2023, the Urbanista Malibu promises to revolutionize the wireless speaker market with its innovative solar charging technology. With its eco-friendly construction and impressive features, it is set to make a lasting impact on the audio industry.

