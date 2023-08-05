Sega has revealed screenshots of the canceled Sega Saturn title, Sonic X-treme. The late ’90s were a challenging time for Sega, with the Sega Saturn launch being a confusing endeavor, as the company tried to balance between 2D and 3D gaming. Sega of America also made the mistake of focusing on extending the life of the Sega Genesis, resulting in a delay in the release of the Saturn in Western markets. Some believe that the absence of a mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game contributed to the failure of the console.

Development on Sonic X-treme began after Sonic 3 & Knuckles. Initially planned as a better-looking side-scroller, the game went through various iterations on different Sega platforms before landing on the Saturn. The final version became a hybrid of 2D and 3D, as evident in the images that have been revealed.

Due to a multitude of factors including unclear hardware specifications, developer conflicts, and dysfunction between Sega’s Japan and American branches, the development of Sonic X-treme was wrought with difficulties. There were numerous revisions of the game, each significantly different from the rest.

While it is unknown exactly when these screenshots were taken, their discovery gives hope that more of the game’s story will come to light. For now, fans can only speculate on what Sonic X-treme could have been.