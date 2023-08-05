CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The Canceled Sega Saturn Title: Sonic X-treme

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 5, 2023
The Canceled Sega Saturn Title: Sonic X-treme

Sega has revealed screenshots of the canceled Sega Saturn title, Sonic X-treme. The late ’90s were a challenging time for Sega, with the Sega Saturn launch being a confusing endeavor, as the company tried to balance between 2D and 3D gaming. Sega of America also made the mistake of focusing on extending the life of the Sega Genesis, resulting in a delay in the release of the Saturn in Western markets. Some believe that the absence of a mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game contributed to the failure of the console.

Development on Sonic X-treme began after Sonic 3 & Knuckles. Initially planned as a better-looking side-scroller, the game went through various iterations on different Sega platforms before landing on the Saturn. The final version became a hybrid of 2D and 3D, as evident in the images that have been revealed.

Due to a multitude of factors including unclear hardware specifications, developer conflicts, and dysfunction between Sega’s Japan and American branches, the development of Sonic X-treme was wrought with difficulties. There were numerous revisions of the game, each significantly different from the rest.

While it is unknown exactly when these screenshots were taken, their discovery gives hope that more of the game’s story will come to light. For now, fans can only speculate on what Sonic X-treme could have been.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Mapyul to be a Playable Character in Rivals 2

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Xbox Game Studios and Iron Galaxy Announce 10th Anniversary Update for Killer Instinct

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Importance of Regular Exercise

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

Idaho Should Consider Creating an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Impact of Cloud Migration on North American Internet Services

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Mapyul to be a Playable Character in Rivals 2

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Hong Kong University Reverses Ban on AI Tools for Students

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments