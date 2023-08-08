CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

PowerA Unveils New Sonic Accessories for Xbox and Nintendo Switch

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Third-party accessory maker, PowerA, has announced a new line of Sonic accessories, including a new Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S controller, as well as a carry case and controller for the Nintendo Switch.

On the Xbox side, PowerA has partnered with SEGA to create an officially licensed version of its ‘Advantage’ wired controller. This controller offers several standout features, including advanced gaming buttons that can be programmed on-the-fly during gameplay, three-way trigger locks for quicker actions, dual rumble motors for enhanced tactile feedback, and immersive impulse triggers for reactive rumble sensations.

The Xbox controller will be available for purchase on August 8th, and it is expected that more products will be released in collaboration with SEGA in the future.

While pricing information for this specific controller has not been disclosed, other ‘Advantage’ pads from PowerA are priced at $37.99 on their website, so a similar price range can be anticipated.

If you are a fan of Sonic and interested in these accessories, let us know how excited you are about this collaboration.

