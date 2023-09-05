Isro Releases Stereo Image of Chandrayaan-3 Lander Vikram on Lunar Surface

Isro, the Indian Space Research Organization, has released a stereo image, known as an anaglyph, of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the lunar surface. An anaglyph is a visual representation of an object or terrain in three dimensions (3D) that is created using stereo or multi-view images. The anaglyph was created using the navigation camera stereo images from the Pragyan rover onboard the lander.

The image consists of a left image positioned in the red channel and a right image placed in the blue and green channels, creating a cyan effect when viewed with red and cyan glasses. The difference in perspective between the two images creates a stereo effect, providing the visual impression of three dimensions.

In other news, the Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (Istrac) successfully conducted the second Earth-bound manoeuvre of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft. The ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The spacecraft is now in a new orbit with dimensions of 282km x 40,225km. The third Earth-bound manoeuvre is scheduled for September 10.

The Aditya-L1 satellite is dedicated to the comprehensive study of the Sun and carries seven distinct payloads, five developed by Isro and two in collaboration with academic institutions. The first Earth-bound manoeuvre was completed on September 3, after the satellite was launched on a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from Sriharikota.

