SpaceX Provides New Images of Starship Engine Test

SpaceX has released new images of its recent Starship engine test, showcasing the progress of their latest prototype, Booster 9. The static fire test at the Starbase facility in South Texas involved all 33 of Booster 9’s Raptor engines and lasted for approximately six seconds. This test marked the second ignition for Booster 9, with the first test occurring on August 6. During the initial static fire, only 29 of the engines were successfully ignited, while all 33 engines engaged during the recent test.

With the successful tests of Booster 9, SpaceX is preparing for the second-ever test flight of a fully stacked Starship vehicle. The previous test flight on April 20 encountered several issues and resulted in the intentional destruction of the vehicle. However, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk stated that the goals for the upcoming flight will be similar to the first.

Although there is no official target date for Booster 9 and the upper-stage prototype, Ship 25, to fly, Musk expressed his desire for the flight to occur soon. However, SpaceX may still face some regulatory hurdles as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is reportedly reviewing the mishap report from the previous flight.

