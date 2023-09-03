CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Upgrade Your Gaming Setup with Secretlab's High-End Furniture

By Mampho Brescia

Sep 3, 2023
Singaporean company Secretlab offers a range of comfortable and stylish gaming furniture. Founded by two former StarCraft II players in 2014, Secretlab aims to create high-end gaming chairs and desks that cater to gamers’ needs. With numerous awards for build quality and functionality, Secretlab is now offering up to $150 off on their latest sale. From the Secretlab Titan EVO series gamer chair to the Secretlab Magnus Pro with Desk Mat, there are several options to choose from.

The Secretlab Titan EVO series gamer chair offers adjustable lumbar support, four-way armrest adjustments, reclining, and height changes. Its sleek design and sturdy aluminum base make it a top choice for gamers of all body types.

The Secretlab Magnus Pro is an adjustable desk with a magnetic ecosystem that allows for easy customization and organization of peripherals and cables. Optional mounts and accessories make it easy to personalize your gaming environment.

For fans of Blizzard’s Overwatch, the Secretlab Titan Overwatch edition is a great choice. With better materials and armrest mechanisms, this branded gaming chair offers both comfort and durability.

If you prefer a gaming chair with a more subtle design, the Secretlab NeueChair is a mesh-upholstered chair inspired by the classic Herman Miller office chair. It offers outstanding comfort and support and features unique ControlShift mechanisms for customizable adjustments.

Upgrade your gaming setup with Secretlab’s high-quality gaming furniture. This limited-time sale offers significant discounts, making it the perfect opportunity to enhance your gaming experience.

