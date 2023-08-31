Ford’s Return to Le Mans: From GT to Mustang GT3

Ford’s return to 24 Hours of Le Mans took an unexpected turn when simulations showed that their newly launched Mustang wouldn’t be competitive. As a result, Ford teamed up with Multimatic to develop the Ford GT as their Le Mans racing car. Since 2017, Ford has produced 1,350 GTs, with the latest model, the 2023 GT Mk IV, being the most extreme.

Featuring over 800 horsepower from a unique twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine, the GT Mk IV pushes the limits of performance. While most GTs were equipped with a 660-hp 3.5-liter V6 engine, the final 67 models, designed exclusively for the track, had a longer wheelbase for improved handling, Multimatic’s Adaptive Spool Valve suspension, and enhanced aerodynamics. The elimination of side mirrors and simplified headlights were made possible by the GT Mk IV’s intended track-only use.

With the end of GT production, Ford’s focus on Le Mans is not over. In June, the company introduced the Mustang GT3, another collaborative effort with Multimatic. Built based on the Mustang Dark Horse variant, the GT3 will compete in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans. The race car features flared fenders, side-exit exhaust, and a swan-neck-mounted rear wing for optimized performance. Under the hood, the GT3 boasts a 5.4-liter Coyote-based V8 engine with a carbon-fiber intake.

Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, stated that the introduction of the Mustang GT3 is just the beginning of Ford’s goal to establish a global motorsports presence with the Mustang brand. By combining the iconic pony car with their experience in endurance racing, Ford aims to achieve success on the tracks of Le Mans once again.

