The Role of APEC in Shaping Digital Trade Policies

A cargo ship loaded with Palouse wheat at the Port of Seattle’s Terminal 86 grain facility could be headed to Peru or the Philippines, thanks to the work of a now 30-year-old trade facilitation group, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). APEC, which currently has 21 commercial partner states across the region, found its footing during a landmark summit in Washington in 1993. This November, the U.S. will host APEC for the third time in San Francisco and receive world leaders, including potentially Chinese President Xi Jinping. In preparation for the summit, a final round of closed-door cabinet-level meetings took place earlier in August in Seattle, bringing delegates from across the region to hash out views on various topics.

By hosting the highest-profile APEC meetings in the tech hubs of Seattle and San Francisco, the U.S. has made the future of digital trade a centerpiece of its host year. While the rules governing physical trade are well-established, the rules governing data privacy and management in scenarios involving digital trade are less clear. Governments are now racing to catch up, with forums like APEC presenting one of the primary venues for debating how to govern the global digital economy.

APEC is a nonbinding forum referred to as an “incubator of ideas” or “test kitchen.” However, some of these ideas could gain wider traction, whether taken up by binding forums like the World Trade Organization or serving as the genesis for regional trade deals like the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

One of the key issues in digital trade is data localization, which refers to requirements that data on firms and citizens be physically stored in-country. Some countries, like China and Vietnam, favor such policies. Another issue is whether companies can consider algorithms and source codes as digital trade secrets. APEC’s most robust effort to address the digital-trade debate has been the Cross-Border Privacy Rules System, a voluntary certification system launched in 2011.

The Biden administration is currently negotiating the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade pact involving many Asia-Pacific countries, where digital trade is a key sticking point. U.S. tech giants recognize the need for digital trade frameworks and have advocated for provisions that prohibit data localization and demanding source code.

Sources: [1][2]

[1] Source: The Seattle Times

[2] Source: National Center for APEC