Google: Celebrating 25 Years of Revolutionizing Search

Google, the world’s most popular website, celebrates its 25th anniversary today. Developed by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in a garage in 1998, this search engine has become an integral part of everyday life, revolutionizing the way we find information.

Originally called BackRub, Google was a search engine that relied on backlinks to determine the relevance and importance of websites. However, after undergoing a name change to Google, derived from the term “googol” (representing a number with 100 zeros), the search engine took off.

On September 4, 1998, Page and Brin officially founded Google in California. In a demonstration to showcase its accuracy, they asked the then-president of Stanford University, Gerhard Casper, to search for his own name. Unlike rival search engines, Google returned results specifically related to the human Gerhard Casper, impressing Casper and solidifying the accuracy of the search engine.

Over the next two decades, Google expanded its reach into various technological realms, diversifying its products and services. From smartphones and software to driverless cars and YouTube, Google has left an indelible mark on the technology industry.

With the rise of AI, particularly the emergence of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot touted as a “Google Killer,” some speculate if Google’s dominance will be challenged. However, technology expert Mark Sanderson believes that Google’s position is unlikely to be dislodged. He highlights the importance of accuracy in search engines, noting that generative systems like ChatGPT still make errors and have a low tolerance for mistakes.

As we celebrate Google’s 25th anniversary, it is clear that this search engine has had a profound impact on our lives. While the future holds uncertainties, Google’s position as the go-to search engine remains unshaken.

Source: AP (Associated Press)