Zero Punctuation Review: Sea of Stars

Summary:

In this week’s episode of Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews the indie game Sea of Stars, developed by Sabotage. The game draws heavy inspiration from classic JRPGs, similar to Chrono Trigger. Yahtzee compliments Sabotage’s previous work on The Messenger and dives into Sea of Stars’ storytelling elements. He also mentions The Escapist’s documentary on the game’s development, encouraging viewers to watch it for more insights.

In troubled times marked by political unrest and environmental crises, nostalgia often provides a sense of comfort. Sea of Stars comes as a fitting tribute to the classic JRPG genre. Sabotage, known for their previous work on The Messenger, has developed a game that captures the essence of beloved titles like Chrono Trigger.

As a retro-inspired action platformer, The Messenger showcased Sabotage’s talent for crafting engaging gameplay. With Sea of Stars, the studio delves into more intricate storytelling. Yahtzee mentions that while The Messenger may have been slightly overwritten, it seems fitting for classic JRPGs to have a touch of verbosity. Players have come to expect lengthy monologues from characters exploring the futility of their struggles and the power of friendship.

To ensure the quality of Sea of Stars, Yahtzee references The Escapist’s documentary on the game’s development. Through this documentary, viewers can gain a deeper understanding of the game’s creation and make their own judgment about its worth.

As the gaming community seeks solace in nostalgia, Sea of Stars emerges as a game that pays homage to the classic JRPGs of the past. With its captivating storytelling and Sabotage’s proven track record, it promises an immersive experience for fans of the genre.

Sources:

