Exploring the Fun of Wheels in Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars’ pixel-style world is a visual treat, but it’s not just about the graphics. Along your journey, you’ll encounter a variety of characters, both good and bad, some of whom can even join your party. When you need a break from quests and battles, you can engage in relaxing activities like the Wheels board game. However, to truly complete all the achievements in the game, you’ll need to play Wheels and defeat all the Champions. Let’s dive into the world of Wheels Heroes and Champions in Sea of Stars.

To start playing Wheels, you’ll first need to progress through the story and reach the Port Town of Brisk. Once there, find a Wheels player and initiate a conversation to begin your first game.

In Wheels, each player selects two Heroes to attack the enemy Crown. Each Hero possesses unique attacks and abilities, allowing for powerful combinations. However, instead of directly controlling the Heroes, players spin the Wheels.

During your turn, you can spin the slots up to three times. Once you’re satisfied with the result, you can lock specific reels and spin the remaining ones for additional chances to win. The different symbols on the Wheels have various effects:

– Blue Diamonds: At the end of your turn, the Hero on the right gains the necessary Energy to take action. Matching three or more Diamonds grants additional Energy.

– Yellow Squares: Similar to Blue Diamonds, Yellow Squares give Energy to the Hero on the left.

– Hammers: Match three or more Hammers to build Bulwark, adding a layer of protection.

– Backgrounds: Some symbols may have a blue or yellow background, indicating that they grant XP to Heroes of the corresponding color. When a Hero accumulates six XP, they level up, increasing their attack power. Gold-level Heroes also gain access to bombs.

Each Hero requires a different amount of Energy, which you can track by looking at the action rods next to them. Once their action rods deplete, the Heroes will perform their actions.

At the beginning of your Wheels journey, you’ll have access to the Mage and Warrior Heroes. To obtain the other Heroes, you’ll need to defeat the Champion Wheels in various locations:

– Archer: Defeat the Champion in Port Town of Brisk. The Archer attacks high.

– Priest: Beat the Champion in The Vespertine. The Priest heals the Crown and energizes the second Hero.

– Engineer: Triumph over the Champion in Lake Docarria. The Engineer attacks low and aids in building Bulwark.

– Assassin: Overcome the Champion in Repine. The Assassin can ignore Bulwark and delay the charging of the enemy Hero.

If the Crown is protected by Bulwark, Heroes with low attacks cannot damage it. Meanwhile, Heroes with high attacks require substantial Energy. Therefore, the Mage serves as an excellent choice for beginner Wheels players in Sea of Stars.

While the rules of Wheels may initially seem bewildering, the core gameplay revolves around spinning the slots, charging your Heroes, and safeguarding your Crown. Victory is achieved by reducing the enemy’s Crown HP to zero. However, luck plays a significant role in this mini-game.

Now that you understand the basics of Wheels in Sea of Stars, give it a try and hone your skills. Soon enough, you’ll become a master at this seemingly complex board game. And don’t forget to check out our guide on how to obtain the True Ending in Sea of Stars.

