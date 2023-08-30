Sea of Stars Surpasses 100,000 Sales on Release Day

Sea of Stars, the highly anticipated retro-inspired RPG developed by Sabotage Studio, has achieved impressive success on its first day of release. With its stunning art style and clever gameplay, the game taps into the nostalgia for classic turn-based RPGs while offering a modern twist. The studio has proudly announced that Sea of Stars has already sold over 100,000 copies, a remarkable feat for a new release.

Although specific sales numbers for each platform, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, were not disclosed, Sabotage Studio clarified that the figure represents paid sales and does not account for the game’s availability on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. The widespread enthusiasm and support for the game are undeniable, and Sea of Stars’ achievement is undoubtedly a significant milestone for the studio.

Sea of Stars, which was crowdfunded with a total of CA$1.6 million in 2020, garnered attention with its demo prior to its full release on August 29th, 2023. The game aims to capture the essence of beloved JRPGs like Chrono Trigger, leaving players with a sense of nostalgia and satisfaction. Katharine, in her review, shared that the game successfully replicates the magic of 16-bit classics with a modern touch. However, she felt that it lacked a certain X-factor that would have made it truly exceptional.

Having thoroughly enjoyed the game’s demo, I personally have high expectations for the full release. The timing-based combat mechanics, captivating pixel animations, and puzzle-style battles guarantee an immersive and enjoyable experience. As I delve deeper into the world of Sea of Stars, I anticipate spending countless hours exploring its intricacies and unraveling its captivating story.

Sea of Stars has proven itself to be a hit among fans of retro-inspired RPGs, and its success is well-deserved. With its nostalgic charm and innovative gameplay, it is sure to leave a lasting impression on players and secure a place as a standout title in the genre.

