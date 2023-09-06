Sea of Stars Achieves Impressive Sales Milestone in First Week

Sea of Stars, the new retro-inspired RPG developed by Sabotage, has exceeded expectations in its first week of release across multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. The team announced on social media that the game has already sold over 250,000 copies, surpassing the initial projections for the entire first year of sales.

This achievement comes just one week after the game’s launch, following the news that it had sold 100,000 copies within the first 24 hours. Sabotage expressed their gratitude to the fans for their support and the overwhelming response to Sea of Stars.

The success of Sea of Stars extends to all platforms on which it is available, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Additionally, the game was featured on Xbox’s Game Pass service, which likely contributes to even higher player numbers.

For those who have not yet experienced Sea of Stars, a demo version is available for download on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The game has received excellent reviews, with Nintendo Life awarding it a high score and describing it as an instant classic. Other gaming websites, such as Push Square and Pure Xbox, have also praised the game, calling it a new standard for modern retro-styled indies.

Furthermore, Sabotage is currently developing free DLC for Sea of Stars, which may have connections to their other game, The Messenger, as both are set within the same universe.

If you have contributed to Sea of Stars’ sales success or have been playing the game, share your thoughts and experiences below.

