Developer Sabotage Studio to Possibly Revisit “The Messenger” in the Future

Developer Sabotage Studio is gearing up for the release of its new RPG, Sea of Stars, on the Nintendo Switch later this month. However, despite the busy schedule, the studio has expressed its intentions to potentially return to its 2D platformer/Metroidvania game, The Messenger.

According to Thierry Boulanger, speaking in an interview with Game Informer, there is still more to be revealed about The Messenger. He mentioned a specific arc in the game and hinted at the possibility of revisiting it in the future. While no concrete plans were discussed, Boulanger left the door open for fans to hope for a return.

The interview also shed light on the connection between the two games. The Messenger’s setting takes place on top of a mountain in a post-apocalyptic chapter of the same universe as Sea of Stars. Boulanger further revealed that one of the islands in Sea of Stars is the same as the setting in The Messenger.

As the release of Sea of Stars approaches, it will be interesting to see how the game is received by players. If you are a fan of The Messenger, this news might give you something more to look forward to in the future. Keep an eye out for updates from Sabotage Studio regarding any potential plans for revisiting The Messenger.

Are you excited about Sea of Stars? Did you enjoy playing The Messenger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.