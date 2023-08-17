Looking to the Sea of Stars

CityLife

When The Messenger was released in 2018, Thierry Boulanger had reasonable expectations for its success. However, the game exceeded those expectations and received numerous accolades. This success allowed Boulanger and Sabotage to pursue their dream project, an RPG inspired by 16-bit classics like Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG.

Sea of Stars takes place in the same fantasy world as The Messenger but thousands of years before the events of the game. It is set on an Archipelago, with each island affected by a curse or peculiarity. Players solve problems as they navigate between islands, eventually acquiring their own boat. The layout of the world is influenced by games like Mass Effect, Lufia, and Chrono Cross.

Boulanger reveals that one of the islands in Sea of Stars is connected to The Messenger, but he doesn’t provide any further details about the connection. He also hints at a surprising element in Sea of Stars, similar to The Messenger’s unexpected gameplay twist.

Before the game begins, players are introduced to a character called The Archivist, who presents them with a choice between two protagonists: Valere, a woman with the power of the moon, and Zale, a man with the power of the sun. The story remains unaffected by this choice, and players can switch between the characters at any time.

Sea of Stars is set in a fantasy world filled with magic where the population is yet to be fully explored. More details about the game are still to be revealed.

