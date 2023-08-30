Screenly Launches Edge Apps Platform to Simplify Application Development for Kiosks and Checkout Systems

Screenly, a leading provider of hardware for kiosks and checkout systems, has unveiled its new Edge Apps platform, aiming to make it easier for developers to build applications for its devices. Unlike devices that rely on internet connectivity, Edge Apps can run right on the device itself, ensuring they continue to operate even when the internet is down. This capability reduces load times and latency, providing a more seamless experience for users.

Screenly CEO Viktor Petersson highlighted that many of the company’s customers were looking for a better way to build complex and resilient applications while incorporating local hardware, such as sensors and printers. With the launch of Edge Apps, Screenly aims to provide a solution that allows developers to focus on crafting their applications using familiar web development tools, while the platform handles the complexities of device management, security patches, and app distribution.

The Edge Apps platform leverages Screenly’s extensive experience in managing screens at scale, offering developers an opportunity to reuse their existing web development skills. Familiarity with serverless tools like Cloudflare Workers and AWS Lambda also proves beneficial, as the concepts utilized in provisioning applications are similar. Screenly has created demo apps to help developers get started and showcase the capabilities of the platform.

The aim of Screenly’s Edge Apps platform is to provide an easier learning experience for developers of all levels of expertise. It is designed to be both user-friendly for beginners and as reliable as a traditional desktop app. By opening up its screen platform to developers, Screenly aims to expand its reach and provide businesses with an efficient way to reduce development costs and speed up their time to market.

