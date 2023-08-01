Screen Time Restrictions Not Working Properly on Apple Devices

Many parents are reporting that Screen Time restrictions on Apple devices are silently canceling without alerting them. This issue was supposed to be resolved in iOS 16.5, but Apple admits that it still persists, even in the latest public beta of iOS 17.

With Family Sharing enabled, parents can use Screen Time to set restrictions on their children’s devices. There are four types of restrictions available: Downtime, App Limits, Communication Limits, and Content Restrictions.

Downtime allows parents to set a curfew on screen time, disabling device use during specific times like bedtime or designated homework hours. App Limits let parents set daily time restrictions on certain apps or app categories. Communication Limits enable parents to control communication to approved contacts permanently or during specific downtime. Content Restrictions block access to adult content, purchases, and downloads.

Despite Apple’s claim of fixing the issue in iOS 16.5, many parents are still experiencing problems with Screen Time restrictions. The WSJ reports that Apple has acknowledged that the fix didn’t work for all users.

Parents are frustrated not just by the bug that cancels the restrictions but also by the lack of alerts when this happens. Children tend to remain silent when they realize the restrictions are no longer applied. Some parents only became suspicious when their kids stopped using the feature that allowed them to request more time.

Apple has suggested resetting devices as a temporary solution, but this typically only works for a few days to a week or two. Until the issue is resolved, parents relying on Screen Time to limit their children’s device usage should periodically check if the restrictions are still in effect.

It is important for Apple to address this issue promptly to ensure that Screen Time effectively functions as intended.