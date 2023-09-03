Volkswagen Revives Scout Name for New Electric SUV

Volkswagen is set to release a new electric SUV that revives the classic Scout name. Positioned as a rugged utility vehicle (RUV), the Scout SUV aims to be a top contender in its price range. While the release date is still a few years away, there are some key details that have already been revealed about this upcoming vehicle.

In terms of design, Volkswagen has released a few teasers showcasing the sketch of the SUV. The vehicle appears to have a boxy design with a shorter wheelbase and a minimalist approach. Although it is difficult to determine the exact dimensions from the sketches, it seems to be a tall and compact SUV.

As for the interior and technology features, no official teasers have been released yet. However, it is expected that the interior will reflect the rugged nature of the vehicle, potentially featuring rubberized materials and durable seating. It is also anticipated that the SUV will offer a range of modern tech features, including support for infotainment systems like CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of performance, the Scout SUV will be fully electric and built on a new platform. However, specific details about the performance, such as the range and motor configuration, have not been disclosed yet. It is expected that the SUV will have at least two motors for an all-wheel-drive setup, but further details will be revealed closer to the release date.

Production for the Scout SUV is scheduled to begin in 2026, with prototypes expected to be built in 2024. The vehicle will be produced in the United States, and it is estimated to have a starting price of around $40,000 or slightly higher. This pricing would position it as one of the more affordable electric SUVs on the market.

In summary, the Volkswagen Scout SUV is an upcoming electric vehicle that aims to deliver a rugged and affordable option in the SUV market. With its distinct design, anticipated durable interior, and promising performance, it is definitely a vehicle to keep an eye on in the coming years.

