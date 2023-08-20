Trapping Light in Magnetic Materials Enhances Intrinsic Properties

Scientists have discovered that trapping light within certain magnetic materials can significantly enhance their intrinsic properties. Their study examined a specific layered magnet capable of hosting powerful excitons, enabling it to trap light independently. The optical reactions of this material to magnetic occurrences are remarkably stronger than those in regular magnets.

Researchers at The City College of New York, led by Vinod M. Menon, conducted a groundbreaking study that reveals the potential of trapping light in specific magnetic materials to amplify their properties. This discovery opens up possibilities for innovations such as magnetic lasers and a fresh perspective on optically controlled magnetic memory.

The study focuses on a layered magnet that hosts strongly bound excitons, quasiparticles with particularly strong optical interactions. As a result, the material can trap light on its own. The optical responses of this material to magnetic phenomena are orders of magnitude stronger than those in typical magnets.

Trapping light in a magnetic crystal can greatly enhance its magneto-optical interactions. This interaction is achieved by the bouncing of the light inside the magnet, leading to genuinely enhanced interactions. External magnetic fields can alter the near-infrared reflection of light, causing the material to change color.

This discovery has significant implications for technological applications related to magneto-optic effects. Magnetic lasers and optically controlled magnetic memory may become a reality with the strong interactions between magnetism and light.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Andrea Alù and his group at CUNY Advanced Science Research Center. Experimental work was carried out at The City College of New York (CCNY) and the University of Washington by Dr. Geoffrey Diederich. Theoretical support was provided by Dr. Akashdeep Kamra, Prof. Francisco J. Garcia-Vidal, and Dr. Matthias Florian. The materials were grown by Prof. Zdenek Sofer and Kseniia Mosina at the UCT Prague, and the project was further supported by Dr. Julian Klein at MIT.

The research received support from various funding sources, including the US Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the NSF CREST IDEALS center, DARPA, and the German Research Foundation.