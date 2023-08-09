CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Scientists Uncover Hidden Ecosystem beneath Hydrothermal Vents in the Pacific

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 9, 2023
Scientists on board a vessel from the Schmidt Ocean Institute have made an incredible discovery beneath the seafloor of the deep Pacific. Using an underwater robot, they turned over slabs of volcanic crust and found veins of subsurface fluids teeming with previously unseen life. This has revealed a new ecosystem that exists beneath another ecosystem, offering fresh evidence of life in unexpected places.

Hydrothermal vents, which release hot, mineral-rich fluids into the deep ocean, were only discovered in the 1970s. Despite the darkness of the deep ocean, these vents were found to be thriving with life. However, no one had thought to explore beneath the ocean’s hot springs until now. Stripping back the seafloor’s shell has unveiled a vibrant ecosystem of worms, snails, and chemosynthetic bacteria that rely on minerals for energy instead of sunlight.

One fascinating finding was the discovery of tubeworms that seem to travel through volcanic fluids beneath the seafloor to colonize new habitats. It is possible that most of their young mature below the surface, which would explain why they are rarely seen around deep volcanic fissures. To test this hypothesis, researchers cleared a square of ocean floor and placed a mesh box over it. When they removed the box a few days later, new animals had colonized the area, indicating their arrival from beneath the seafloor.

These findings, expected to be published in the coming months, have expanded our understanding of animal life at deep-sea hydrothermal vents. However, there is concern that future deep-sea mining operations could disrupt this newly discovered ecosystem. The importance of fully exploring and protecting our oceans is underscored by these discoveries, as there is still much to learn and discover about the hidden wonders of the deep sea.

