New Findings Suggest Water Was Present in Early Solar System Planetesimals

Scientists have long speculated about the origins of water on Earth and other planets in our solar system. A recent study conducted by researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) suggests that water may have been present in the earliest planetesimals that formed our solar system.

Using a combination of meteorite data and thermodynamic modeling, the researchers were able to determine whether these early planetesimals contained water. By analyzing the proportion of missing iron in iron meteorites, which are remnants of the metallic cores of early planetesimals, the scientists found that planetesimals from both the inner and outer solar system must have formed in regions where water was present.

This new finding has significant implications for our understanding of the conditions under which rocky planets like Earth formed. If water was present in the early building blocks of our planet, it suggests that other essential elements for life, such as carbon and nitrogen, may have also been present from the start.

“The ingredients for life may have been present in the seeds of rocky planets right from the beginning,” said Damanveer Grewal, a former postdoctoral scholar at Caltech and the first author of the study.

The study, titled “Accretion of the earliest inner solar system planetesimals beyond the water-snowline,” was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

These new findings challenge previous theories about the formation of the early solar system and raise new questions about the conditions that led to the development of water and the potential for life on other planets. Further research in this area could provide valuable insights into the origins of our own planet and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

FAQ:

Q: How did scientists determine if water was present in the early planetesimals?

A: Scientists analyzed the proportion of missing iron in iron meteorites to determine if water was present in the early planetesimals.

Q: What are planetesimals?

A: Planetesimals are small celestial bodies that are considered to be the building blocks of planets.

Q: What implications does this research have for our understanding of the early solar system?

A: This research suggests that water and other essential elements for life may have been present from the beginning, challenging previous theories about the formation of the early solar system.