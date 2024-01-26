Scientists Discover Spin Supersolid Cooling as a Potential Alternative to Liquid Helium

Scientists from China, France, and Australia have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of fundamental physics. They have found evidence for an exotic quantum state of matter called a spin supersolid, which could revolutionize the way we cool materials. This discovery was made in an antiferromagnetic material with a triangular atomic lattice structure.

Spin supersolids are materials that flow without friction, like a superfluid, despite having a crystalline lattice structure, similar to a solid. This unique property breaks translational invariance and gauge symmetry, which are continuous symmetries in conventional materials.

Theorists first predicted the existence of supersolids in quantum solids with mobile bosonic vacancies in the 1960s. Previous attempts to observe supersolidity in superfluid helium-4 were later found to be ambiguous. However, recent experiments have shown that dipolar quantum gases can exhibit supersolid properties under certain conditions.

In this latest study, researchers led by Gang Su at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences discovered a quantum magnetic analogue of a supersolid in an antiferromagnet known as NBCP. This compound also demonstrates a giant magnetocaloric effect, which means it undergoes significant heating and cooling when subjected to an external magnetic field.

The team’s experimental measurements, combined with theoretical calculations, confirmed the existence of a new spin supersolid state in NBCP. Additional evidence was obtained through neutron diffraction experiments conducted in France and Australia, which revealed in-plane three-sublattice order and solid order in the compound.

Apart from expanding our understanding of quantum states of matter, this discovery offers potential implications for cooling technologies. Currently, helium and magnetocaloric effects are the primary methods used to cool materials to low temperatures. However, helium is expensive and in short supply, while magnetocaloric materials have limitations in terms of stability and thermal conductivity.

The newly-discovered spin supersolid offers an alternative approach to sub-Kelvin cooling. By harnessing collective spin excitations at low energies, it could effectively overcome the drawbacks of conventional cooling methods. This has significant implications for various fields, including materials science, quantum technology, and space applications.

The researchers are now working to obtain further evidence for spin supersolidity and exploring other triangular lattice compounds to uncover additional exotic spin states. These endeavors aim to deepen our understanding of these unique quantum phases of matter and pave the way for future technological advancements.

This research, published in Nature, marks a significant milestone in the quest to unlock the potential of quantum states of matter and develop innovative cooling techniques for various applications.

