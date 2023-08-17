Galvorn: The Revolutionary Green Tech Material

Galvorn, a material described as stronger than steel, lighter than aluminum, and with the conductivity of copper, has the potential to revolutionize the green tech landscape. This innovative product, developed by Houston-based company DexMat, could be an alternative to the rare and expensive copper that is crucial in electronics.

Galvorn has received more than $20 million in investment from prestigious research agencies such as the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Energy, and NASA. The goal behind this investment is to displace dirty materials, contribute to cleaner air, and advance green technology through the use of Galvorn.

Inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings,” Galvorn is available in various forms including tape, yarn, thread, and mesh. Despite its thin and flexible nature, Galvorn is remarkably strong and has armor-like properties. The manufacturing process for Galvorn involves splitting hydrocarbons, making it a high-tech technique.

The real impact of Galvorn will be felt in its numerous applications. It can be used to create lighter and faster vehicles, enhance wind-turbine blades, and improve the conductivity of batteries for renewable power storage. It is already being utilized to de-ice plane wings. Additionally, Galvorn fibers can be incorporated into concrete and other materials to improve the strength and durability of buildings and infrastructure.

DexMat aims to render carbon-heavy resources like copper obsolete and contribute to the ongoing transformation of industries and infrastructure. They emphasize their clean manufacturing process, which utilizes electricity, some of which comes from renewable sources. Due to Galvorn’s carbon composition, it effectively traps heat and prevents it from contributing to global warming.

The potential impact of Galvorn is significant, making it a game-changer in multiple industries. By combining strength, lightness, and high conductivity, Galvorn has the power to reshape the green tech sector and contribute to a more sustainable future.