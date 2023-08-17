Galvorn: The Revolutionary “Magical” Material with Endless Possibilities

Galvorn is a remarkable material that possesses the strength of steel, the lightness of aluminum, and the conductivity of copper. This groundbreaking product, developed by DexMat based in Houston, has the potential to revolutionize the green tech industry.

One of the key advantages of Galvorn is that it can serve as an alternative to the rare and expensive copper, which is crucial in the field of electronics. According to a report from GreenBiz, Galvorn has the ability to displace dirty materials, contribute to cleaner air, and advance green technologies.

The development of Galvorn was made possible through a significant investment of over $20 million from prominent research agencies such as the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Energy, and NASA. The potential climate impact of DexMat’s invention has impressed investors, with Shomik Dutta, managing partner at Overture Climate VC, praising its groundbreaking potential.

Galvorn is available in various forms including tape, yarn, thread, and mesh. Interestingly, the inspiration for the name Galvorn came from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings,” where a fictional metal called galvorn was described as thin, flexible, and armor-like. Although Galvorn is not forged by elves, its production involves a cutting-edge technique that includes splitting hydrocarbons.

The applications of Galvorn are vast and impactful. Its lightweight nature can lead to lighter and faster vehicles, as well as more efficient wind turbine blades. Additionally, its high conductivity properties can improve renewable power storage in batteries. Galvorn is already being utilized to help de-ice plane wings.

Furthermore, Galvorn has the potential to strengthen buildings and infrastructure when integrated into materials such as concrete. DexMat aims to make carbon-heavy resources like copper obsolete, aligning with their mission to drive a massive transformation of industries and infrastructure to combat the climate crisis and promote clean energy.

In terms of sustainability, DexMat highlights their clean manufacturing process that relies on electricity, sometimes sourced from renewable energy. As Galvorn is made from carbon, it effectively stores heat-trapping elements, mitigating their contribution to global warming.

The impact of Galvorn is far-reaching, with the potential to significantly improve various sectors and address environmental challenges. DexMat’s invention stands as a promising solution in our journey towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.