Efficient Winged Drone Mimics Birds to Fly without Propellers

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 19, 2023
Efficient Winged Drone Mimics Birds to Fly without Propellers

Researchers in the Netherlands have developed a winged drone inspired by birds that can fly with minimal use of its propellers. Their birdlike drone, weighing around 1.5 pounds, only needed to use its propellers 0.25 percent of the time it spent hovering in place in a wind tunnel, compared to the 38 percent it needed for normal flight. This means that the drone is able to stay airborne using powered flight far less often than its counterparts, resulting in a significant boost in efficiency.

The researchers refer to this form of flight as “orographic soaring,” which is similar to how birds ride on an updraft of wind and descend at the right rate to maintain a steady position. They created an autonomous algorithm that allows the drone to adapt to changing winds by using a suite of sensors, including an airspeed sensor, a GPS system, and a camera. The drone adjusts its position autonomously based on the wind conditions, always looking for a new position if the current one is not working.

While the flight times achieved by the drone were not longer than 30 minutes, it is still impressive considering the simplicity of the drone design and the minimal propulsion and intervention required. The researchers believe that this technology has promising applications for small drones.

In order to be effective in real-world conditions, the algorithm will need to respond faster to keep up with the changing winds. This innovation could potentially improve the flight duration and efficiency of drones, opening up new possibilities for their use in various industries.

