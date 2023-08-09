Astroid to Space Habitat: A Feasible Plan

The idea of converting an asteroid into a rotating space habitat has been around for some time. However, it has often been viewed as a concept that is far off in terms of technology. Despite this, a retired Technical Fellow at Rockwell Collins, David W. Jensen, recently released a 65-page paper outlining a detailed and relatively inexpensive plan to turn an asteroid into a space habitat.

The paper breaks down the plan into three main categories: asteroid selection, habitat style selection, and mission strategy. For asteroid selection, considerations include the asteroid’s composition, proximity to Earth, and overall size. Dr. Jensen chose Atira, an S-type asteroid with a diameter of 4.8 km and its own moon.

The next step is determining the type of habitat to create. The options considered were the “dumbbell,” sphere, cylinder, and torus. Dr. Jensen focused on the importance of artificial gravity, achieved through centripetal force. To achieve this, the asteroid would need to be spun to create a rotational speed that mimics Earth’s gravity.

Other considerations include the selection of materials for the structure, radiation protection, and living space. Dr. Jensen suggests adding multiple floors to increase the living area. Ultimately, he settled on a torus as the ideal habitat type.

The construction plan relies on self-replicating robots. Dr. Jensen proposes using spider robots that can replicate themselves on-site. The robots would use materials found on the asteroid, minimizing the need for input from Earth.

The estimated cost of the entire project is $4.1 billion, significantly less than NASA’s planned $93 billion expenditure for the Apollo program. The timeline for construction is estimated to be as little as 12 years.

These costs and timelines are within the reach of billionaires who have shown interest in space exploration. If Dr. Jensen’s ideas are feasible, it could pave the way for a billionaire space competition to build the world’s first artificial gravity space habitat.

Overall, the plan proposed by Dr. Jensen provides a feasible and relatively inexpensive method for transforming an asteroid into a space habitat. With further technical development, the concept could become a reality, opening up new possibilities for space exploration and habitation.