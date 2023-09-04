The State Bank of India Implements UPI interoperability for Digital Rupee (₹)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the implementation of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability for the Digital Rupee (₹), also known as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This cutting-edge feature is accessible through the ‘eRupee by SBI’ application, allowing SBI CBDC users to seamlessly scan any merchant UPI QR code for swift and secure transactions.

The integration of CBDC with UPI is a significant leap for the bank, as it enhances the acceptance and utilization of digital currencies in everyday transactions. SBI believes that this integration will be a game changer for the digital currency ecosystem.

Digital Rupee (₹) or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) refers to a digital form of fiat currency issued by a country’s central bank. It operates on a blockchain or distributed ledger technology, allowing for secure and instantaneous transactions.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system in India developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It enables users to link multiple bank accounts to a single mobile application and make seamless fund transfers.

The implementation of UPI interoperability for the Digital Rupee (₹) by the State Bank of India showcases the bank’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies. With this new feature, SBI CBDC users can enjoy the convenience and security of digital currency transactions, further promoting the adoption of digital currencies in the country.

