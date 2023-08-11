Save Big on Apple’s MacBook Pro and More Tech Deals Today

If you’re looking for a powerful laptop with long battery life, Apple’s MacBook Pro is the perfect choice. The base-model 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro processor is currently on sale for $1,749 ($250 off) at Amazon. If you need more storage, the 1TB configuration is also available for $2,199 ($300 off) at both Amazon and B&H Photo. These are the best prices yet on the M2 Pro MacBook Pro.

The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro features the same design as the previous model with great features like MagSafe charger, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, HDMI port, Mini LED display, and SD card slot. The new M2 Pro processor provides excellent performance, making it ideal for creators. The laptop comes with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It can also be configured with a higher-end M2 Max processor.

In addition to the MacBook Pro deals, there are other tech deals worth considering. Eneba is offering a $100 PlayStation gift card for $84.99 ($15 off) when you use the code AUGUSTPSN100 at checkout. This is a great opportunity to stock up on credit and save on games for your PlayStation.

The latest Humble Bundle includes 11 Resident Evil games for PC at a discounted price of $35 ($300 off compared to buying them individually). This bundle includes the latest entry, Resident Evil Village, as well as remasters and remakes of classic titles.

Other deals include the Western Digital WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe SSD for $99.99 ($100 off) on Amazon, a pre-order discount on FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon on PC, and discounts on games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure at Best Buy.

These deals provide excellent opportunities to save on tech products, whether you’re in need of a new laptop, gift cards, or video games.