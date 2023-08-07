Get Ready for Back-to-School with Best Buy’s Deals and Membership Program

As summer comes to a close, Best Buy is offering great deals on essential tech and more to help you prepare for back-to-school season. In addition to their daily deals on top-rated devices, Best Buy has also launched a new membership program called My Best Buy, which offers even more perks including access to members-only sales.

Signing up for a My Best Buy membership allows you to enjoy exclusive savings and browse the best deals across all categories. The basic membership is free and offers exclusive price cuts, free standard shipping, and access to members-only sales. It’s a great option for those looking to save on must-have tech items.

For even more benefits, you can upgrade to a My Best Buy Plus membership for $49.99 a year. This tier includes free two-day shipping and an extended 60-day return window, among other perks. The highest tier is the My Best Buy Total membership, priced at $179.99 a year, and it includes additional benefits such as protection plans like AppleCare+, 24/7 tech support, and VIP member support.

Best Buy is currently offering a range of deals on various products. For example, the Tineco Pure One S11 Dual cordless stick vacuum with iLoop Smart Sensor Technology is now available for just $299.99, down from $399.99. This powerful vacuum automatically detects dirt and adjusts suction accordingly, making it easy to keep your floors clean.

Other notable deals include Logitech G433 Wired 7.1 Gaming Headset, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones, Pny Pro Elite V2 512GB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive, Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds, Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022), Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Laptop, MacBook Air 13.3-Inch Space Gray Laptop, and KitchenAid Top Control Built-In Dishwasher.

Best Buy frequently holds 24-hour flash sales with significant discounts on appliances, TVs, and other essential tech items. They also host regular sales events where you can find discounts on products like smartwatches and exercise equipment.

So make sure to take advantage of these deals and consider signing up for a My Best Buy membership to enjoy exclusive savings and additional perks.