Save Big on the 15-inch MacBook Air

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
If you’ve been eyeing the 15-inch MacBook Air, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. You can save a whopping $200 on this sleek and powerful laptop. The AppleInsider team has scoured the internet to find the best deals on tech gadgets, and this deal certainly stands out.

But that’s not all – there are plenty of other incredible deals happening right now. For those in need of a dual monitor docking station for their MacBook, you can enjoy a 41% discount on a top-quality option. Gamers will be delighted to discover that the 16″ Legion Pro 7i laptop is currently being offered at a $600 discount.

If home security is a priority for you, you can grab a Wyze video doorbell at a 40% discount or a Ring Stick Up camera at a 49% discount. And for those looking to upgrade their TV setup, Amazon Fire Smart TVs are currently up to 35% off.

In addition to these amazing deals, Apple resellers are also offering specials on other hardware, accessories, and software. Not only will you find the lowest prices on a wide range of items, but you’ll also receive bonus savings on accessories to complement your setup and software to enhance your productivity.

Let us help you save money with our carefully curated list of unbeatable bargains. Check back with us every day for the most valuable deals on popular tech gadgets, including Apple gear, TVs, accessories, and more.

