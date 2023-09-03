CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Save big on a 2023 LG 4K Smart TV

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 3, 2023
Save big on a 2023 LG 4K Smart TV

Looking for a new TV? Consider the 2023 LG B3 Series 65″ Class OLED 4K Smart TV, which is currently on sale for 38% off. With a regular price of $3,899, you can snag this high-quality TV for just $2,400.

This LG TV offers stunning visuals with its OLED display, providing deep blacks and vibrant colors. It also features 4K resolution, allowing you to enjoy your favorite movies, shows, and games with exceptional clarity.

Additionally, the TV comes with smart features, allowing you to stream content from popular apps like Netflix and Hulu. You can also connect your other devices using the various ports available, including HDMI and USB.

The 2023 LG B3 Series 65″ Class OLED 4K Smart TV is a top choice for those looking for a premium viewing experience. With its discounted price, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

Sources:
– AppleInsider (no URL)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Comparing the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Why I Prefer the Steam Deck Over the ROG Ally as a Handheld Gaming Device

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Starfield Saved a Reddit User and Their Family’s Life

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Revolutionizing Internet Security: The Role of AI, Cloud, and Blockchain

Sep 3, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Comparing the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Why I Prefer the Steam Deck Over the ROG Ally as a Handheld Gaming Device

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Dell Precision 5680: The Powerful and Portable Workstation

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments