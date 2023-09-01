Save Money with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers

If you’re a gamer parent or someone who frequently buys multiple copies of Nintendo Switch games, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers might be the solution you’ve been looking for. These vouchers offer a great value for gamers with an extensive collection of titles or those who want to save money on their digital purchases.

Here’s how it works:

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are available for purchase through the Nintendo eShop and can only be bought by users with an active paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Each voucher pair costs $99.98 and up to a maximum of eight vouchers can be active in an account at a time.

To purchase the vouchers, users need to navigate to the Nintendo Switch Online section in the eShop, find the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers icon, and proceed with the purchase. The vouchers are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase and do not need to be used simultaneously.

Using the vouchers is simple. Once you have them, you can redeem them for eligible Nintendo Switch titles available for download. The vouchers offer potential savings of $20 to $30 since most games included in the voucher program have an MSRP of $59.99.

The list of eligible games is constantly growing and includes both new releases and highly anticipated upcoming titles. This makes the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers not only a great short-term value but also a worthwhile investment for both existing and new Switch owners.

If you’re tired of buying multiple copies of the same game or want to save money on your digital purchases, consider giving Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers a try. With the holiday season and a slew of new releases approaching, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this money-saving option.

Sources: GeekDad

Definitions: Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers – A voucher system offered exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members, allowing them to purchase eligible games at a discounted price.