Atlas Fallen: A New Action-RPG Filled with Adventure and Sand

This month, gamers can look forward to the release of an exciting new action-RPG called Atlas Fallen. Set in a world dominated by tyrannical gods, players will embark on a thrilling journey to overthrow their oppressive rule. The game is set to be released on August 10, and fans can now enjoy a big discount on Fanatical, where they can purchase a Steam key for only $41.50, down from the original price of $50.

One additional perk of preordering Atlas Fallen during Fanatical’s Summer Sale is the inclusion of a free Steam game rated “overwhelmingly positive”. Spend $30 or more on the website, and the free game is yours to keep.

The game also offers preorder bonuses, including the Ruin Rising Pack, which contains various in-game items and rewards. In Atlas Fallen, players take on the role of the last great hope for humanity, armed with a shape-shifting weapon that grants them powerful sand-infused abilities. By defeating monsters and collecting their essence, players can increase their power and customize their playstyle.

The game boasts an immersive open-world environment, allowing players to explore and interact with their surroundings. Additionally, players have the option to engage in cooperative gameplay, providing a unique multiplayer experience.

For those not interested in Atlas Fallen, Fanatical’s Summer Sale offers a wide selection of other discounted Steam games. Popular titles such as Dead Island 2 and Street Fighter 6 are just a few examples of the great deals available.

Fans of action-packed RPGs will not want to miss out on the exciting adventure that awaits in Atlas Fallen. With its engaging story, customizable abilities, and cooperative gameplay, this game is sure to captivate gamers looking for a new and thrilling experience.