3 Language Learning Apps to Help You Master a New Language

Learning a new language can be a fulfilling and rewarding endeavor. With over 7,000 languages spoken around the world, the options are endless. Whether you want to enhance your language skills for personal or professional reasons, there are various apps available to assist you on your language learning journey.

One such app is Speakly, which offers lifetime access to courses for eight different languages. By focusing on 4,000 statistically relevant words, Speakly provides a comprehensive approach to language learning. The lessons cover a wide range of practical topics and progress in difficulty, making it suitable for both beginners and advanced learners. Additionally, Speakly allows for unlimited device usage, making it convenient for the whole family. During the Your Bundle, Your Way Sale, you can get Speakly for $69.99 (Reg. $399) or save up to 30% when bundled with other items.

If you’re looking to learn multiple languages, uTalk and StackSkills Unlimited offer a double deal that includes lifetime access to uTalk’s 140-language catalog and StackSkills’ extensive course library. With uTalk, you can choose six languages and learn through 60 practical learning topics. StackSkills, on the other hand, provides access to over 1,000 courses covering a variety of subjects. This bundle is available for $39 (Reg. $1,819) and offers even greater savings when combined with other deals.

In addition to these language-learning apps, there’s TexTalky, a cloud-based AI platform that transforms text into lifelike human voices. While not exclusively a language learning app, TexTalky supports over 128 languages and dialects, allowing you to practice your listening skills by converting written text into spoken language. With a subscription, you receive 1,000,000 character converting credits, along with 50,000 additional credits every month. TexTalky can be purchased for $37 during the Your Bundle, Your Way Sale.

Learning a new language has never been more accessible with these language-learning apps. Take advantage of the discounts available during the sale and embark on your language learning journey today.

