CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Grab a Discounted Apple Watch Series 8 Before the Release of Series 9

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 5, 2023
Grab a Discounted Apple Watch Series 8 Before the Release of Series 9

Amazon is currently offering a deal on the Apple Watch Series 8, as they begin clearing out inventory in preparation for the release of the next generation. For $310, you can get the 41mm Apple Watch in either midnight or red, or opt for the 45mm Apple Watch in silver for $340. These prices represent a substantial savings of $89 and are the best we’ve seen since Prime Day. While other models are also on sale, these options offer the deepest discounts.

Although the Apple Watch Series 8 will soon be replaced by the Apple Watch Series 9, it still boasts many of the same features. The Series 8 includes an always-on Retina display, 3rd-gen heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood-oxygen, and temperature sensors, an always-on altimeter, and WR50 water resistance. While the Series 9 is expected to come with a more powerful S9 chip, the performance of the S8 has been reliable, making it a suitable choice for prospective buyers.

It’s worth considering whether waiting another week for further price reductions is worthwhile, but it’s important to note that there is no guarantee your desired model will still be available. Therefore, if you’re interested in an Apple Watch Series 8 at a discounted price, now may be the time to make your purchase.

Sources:
– No URL

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Controversy Surrounding Starfield Upscaling Mod

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Vaseline Hack: Making Your Perfume Last Longer

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Save Big with Local Discounts

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Nice Genes! Podcast Season 3 Challenges Assumptions in Genomics

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Understanding the Role of Premium A2P and P2A Messaging in Telecommunications

Sep 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Controversy Surrounding Starfield Upscaling Mod

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The Vaseline Hack: Making Your Perfume Last Longer

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments