Save Over 50% on a Refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 7

If you’re in need of a tablet that offers productivity power in a lightweight package, the refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a great option. Currently priced at just $399.99, you can save 55% off the original price of $899.

Although the Surface Pro 7 is from 2019, it is still a reliable device that looks and performs like new. It has been thoroughly cleaned, tested, and certified to ensure its functionality. The only difference you may notice is the generic packaging.

With a slim profile of 0.71 inches, the Surface Pro 7 is incredibly portable and doesn’t require a bulky case. It combines the portability of a tablet with hardware that closely resembles that of a laptop. It features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, making it suitable for essential files and applications.

Running on Windows 10 Home, this tablet is compatible with popular productivity apps such as Microsoft Office and Google Workspace. While it may not be the best choice for demanding games or design applications, it is certainly capable of handling everyday tasks with ease.

One standout feature of the Surface Pro 7 is its impressive battery life, lasting up to 10.5 hours on a single charge. This means you can use it for an extended period without worrying about running out of power. Whether you need it for work, school, or leisure, this tablet is designed to keep up with your needs.

If you’re looking to save on a high-quality tablet, the refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a fantastic choice. With its sleek design, ample storage, and long battery life, it offers great value for its discounted price.

Definitions:

– Refurbished: Previously owned products that have been restored to working condition after being thoroughly inspected and repaired.

– RAM: Random Access Memory, a type of computer memory that is used to store data that is actively being used by the device.

– Windows 10 Home: An operating system developed by Microsoft for personal computers and tablets.

Source: Mashable