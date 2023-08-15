CityLife

Get a Great Deal on the LG C2 Series Class OLED TV

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
If you’re in the market for a new smart TV, now is a great time to purchase one. As we approach Labor Day 2023, there are many deals available online. One noteworthy deal is on the LG C2 Series Class OLED TV, which is considered the best overall TV by Reviewed.

The LG C2 Series offers exceptional brightness, picture quality, depth, and rich colors. It is even better than its predecessor, the C1, which was already highly praised. With its Auto Low Latency, Variable Refresh Rate, and native 120Hz refresh rate, it provides an excellent gaming experience at 4K resolution and 120 frames per second. Gamers with a PS5 or Xbox Series will particularly appreciate this feature.

Currently, the LG C2 Series Class OLED TV is available on Amazon at a discounted price. The 55-inch size is up to 20% off, making it an attractive deal for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment system.

Please note that prices mentioned in this article were accurate at the time of publication but may change over time.

