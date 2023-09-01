eBay’s Labor Day Sale Offers Great Deals on Refurbished Items

If you’re in the market for refurbished items, eBay’s Labor Day sale is worth checking out. From now until September 4th, you can take advantage of a 20 percent discount on refurbished products by using the code LABORDAYTWENTY at checkout. This deal can be used twice and can save you up to $500. While there are plenty of mediocre offerings, there are also some excellent deals, including the refurbished Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones for $199.20 (a $130 discount). These headphones are known for their exceptional noise cancellation and comfortable design, making them great for travel.

In addition to the Bose headphones, Keychron is also offering a rare $20 off sale on its Q1 and Q1 Pro keyboards. These keyboards are praised for their quality build and customizable features. The Q1 has a laptop-like layout with hot-swappable switches, while the Q1 Pro adds wireless capability. Both keyboards are on sale until September 2nd, making it a perfect time to upgrade your typing experience.

If gaming is your passion, Newegg is offering slight discounts on the digital versions of Bethesda’s highly anticipated Starfield game for PC and Xbox/Windows. The standard edition is available for $64.99 ($5 off), while the premium edition, which offers early access to the game, is available for $91.99 ($8 off).

Lastly, there are a few more notable deals to consider. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are on sale for $299 ($80 off) at Amazon, providing excellent ANC and a modern design. Woot’s “More Random Tech Stuff” sale includes gems like the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox or Switch for $18.99 ($26 off) and refurbished Apple AirPods Max ANC headphones in blue for $369.99 ($180 off). The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is also discounted at Amazon Japan, and Otterbox is offering a 15 percent off sale on its smartphone cases.

