Newegg Offers Preorder Discount on Bethesda’s Starfield

Newegg is currently offering a $10 discount on digital preorders of Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, Starfield. The discount applies to both the standard and premium editions of the game, and it is available for preorders on Steam or Xbox and Windows platforms. To avail the discount, customers need to use the code SAVEXDPP during checkout.

Starfield is slated to be released on September 6th. The game promises an immersive experience for sci-fi fans, featuring elements of action, weapons-based combat, ship battles, and space exploration across over 1,000 planets. Subscribers to Game Pass will have automatic access to Starfield upon its launch. However, Newegg’s preorder discount is a great opportunity for those who prefer to own their own digital copy of the game.

In addition to the Starfield discount, Newegg also has several other deals available. One notable deal is on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds, which are currently selling for just $84.99 on Amazon, a discount of $85 from their regular price. Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro offers high-quality sound, noise cancellation, LDAC support, multipoint connectivity, and a variety of ear and wing tip options for a comfortable fit.

Another deal is on Logitech’s Litra Glow, a small and adjustable streaming light designed to improve personal presentation during video calls. The Litra Glow attaches to the top of a monitor and is powered by a USB-C plug. It is currently on sale for $49.99 on Amazon, a $10 discount.

Newegg also offers deals on other products, such as the Xbox digital version of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the starlight Alpine Loop band for the Apple Watch Ultra, the 77-inch LG A2 OLED TV, and Anker’s 622 MagGo 5,000mAh magnetic power bank.

These discounts are available for a limited time, so interested customers should take advantage of them before they expire.