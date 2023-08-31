The Potential of Low Earth Orbit Satellites to Bridge the Connectivity Gap

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites have the potential to revolutionize connectivity for rural and underserved communities, provided that challenges of affordability and sustainability can be overcome. Dan York, director of online content for the Internet Society, highlighted the transformative impact LEO technology can have on connecting the two billion people around the world who lack internet access, as well as improving connectivity for underserved populations.

Unlike traditional geostationary satellites, LEOs offer a low-latency, high-speed connection that supports real-time communication. This technology not only serves as an interim solution while fiber buildout takes place but also provides redundancy during disasters and other outages. Don Means, director of the Gigabit Libraries Network, emphasized the vital role LEO satellites played in providing connectivity during Hurricane Ian and California wildfires.

LEO satellites can even facilitate connectivity in areas without ground stations, utilizing inter-satellite lasers. There are three primary components of LEO systems: satellite constellations, user terminals, and ground stations. Satellite constellations consist of hundreds or thousands of satellites arranged into “shells” at different altitudes. User terminals enable the transmission and receipt of data, featuring electronically steerable antennas that track multiple satellites without physical movement. Ground stations, or gateways, connect the satellites to the internet.

Recent advancements in rocket technology, such as SpaceX’s reusable rockets, have driven the increase in LEO satellites. The smaller size of LEO satellites allows for mass production through assembly lines, making launches more cost-effective. However, affordability remains a barrier to widespread adoption, and competition with mobile telecom companies for spectrum allocation further complicates the landscape.

Although there are still some uncertainties regarding the capacity and limitations of LEO connections, the potential for these systems to connect the unconnected is promising. As more of these systems come online, the true extent of their capabilities will become clearer. Nonetheless, the positive impact of LEO technology on bridging the connectivity gap is undeniable.

Source: Source Article Title