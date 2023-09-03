Sarto Raso Road Bike: A Stunning Combination of Speed and Comfort

The Sarto Raso is a high-end road bike that offers both exceptional speed and endurance comfort. With its stunning design and stiff frame, it delivers a sublime ride quality that is sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for a bike to turn heads or one that can handle long-distance rides with ease, the Raso is a fantastic choice.

Unlike other bikes that prioritize relaxed geometry for endurance, the Raso achieves comfort through its carbon fiber lay-up and design. This means you can enjoy a comfortable ride even on rough road surfaces, making it an excellent option for riders in the UK.

One of the standout features of the Raso is its aggressive ride position, which allows for optimal aerodynamics and power transfer. The bike’s handling is quick and well-balanced, making it easy to navigate corners at high speeds. Thanks to its lack of front-end twitchiness, it feels stable and planted even on off-camber descents.

Another surprising aspect of the Raso is its versatility. It can accommodate tires up to 35mm wide, which provides a slightly softer ride and increased confidence. Despite its racing aesthetics and geometry, the Raso is a comfortable and rewarding bike to ride.

The Sarto Raso frameset is crafted in-house, using custom geometry and tube-to-tube construction. Every tube is created to precise lengths, ensuring a 100% custom frame if desired. The frame builders wrap the joints with layers of carbon fiber to create structural rigidity and the desired characteristics for each bike. Each frame is finished with customizable graphics and a stunning paint job.

With its sleek design, minimalist mounts, and full internal cable routing, the Raso offers a clean and streamlined look. It is available in seven stock sizes, ranging from XXS to XXL, ensuring a perfect fit for riders of all heights. The medium frame weighs 890g, with the fork adding an additional 360g.

For those interested in purchasing the Sarto Raso, it is available as a frameset through a network of authorized dealers in the UK. The frameset is priced at £7,520 and can be customized to meet the specific requirements of each customer.

Sources: Sarto