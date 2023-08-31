CityLife

Sanofi Appoints Houman Ashrafian as New Head of R&D

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
Sanofi, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced the appointment of Houman Ashrafian as the new head of Research and Development (R&D). He will be joining the company in September, taking over from John Reed, who made a surprise exit six months ago.

Houman Ashrafian is currently a managing partner at SV Health Investors, a biotech venture capital firm. With his extensive experience in the industry, Ashrafian is expected to bring valuable insights and leadership to Sanofi’s R&D efforts.

This appointment comes as part of Sanofi’s strategic plans to strengthen its executive team and drive innovation in its R&D initiatives. The company has also made other changes to its executive committee, including the promotion of Emmanuel Frenehard to the role of Chief Digital Officer.

Brian Foard will assume the position of the interim head of the specialty care global business unit, following Bill Sibold’s departure from Sanofi. Sibold has decided to pursue a new opportunity outside the company.

Sanofi’s decision to recruit Houman Ashrafian reflects the company’s commitment to advancing its R&D capabilities and bringing cutting-edge treatments to patients. Ashrafian’s background in biotech investment and his understanding of the industry will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Sanofi’s R&D endeavors.

